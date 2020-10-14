LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LAPD officers have been advised about possibly needing to reschedule vacation time around the upcoming election ahead of any potential civil unrest, according to a report Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Times says a bulletin was put out to officers announcing restrictions on time off for what officials have designated as “special event” dates from Nov. 2-9.
Sources told the Times there was no specific threat linked to the Nov. 3 election.
Orange County will also have additional sheriff’s deputies on the streets in an effort to keep voting centers and protests safe.
Members of law enforcement have been provided cards with info on criminal codes pertaining to disrupting elections, while other personnel are learning to monitor police scanners for potential problems, according to a report in the New York Times.