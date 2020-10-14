LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A few dozen mourners and activists gathered at a memorial in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to mark what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday.
Several candles were lit in Floyd’s honor outside the L.A. City Hall, where signs reading “George Floyd Should Be Alive” were displayed.
Floyd died May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes.
His death renewed widespread protests and calls for justice from Black Lives Matter activists and other social justice groups demanding action against the officers involved.
Police apprehended Floyd after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.
