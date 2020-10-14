Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In need of a flu shot? Los Angeles County residents can now head to a public library for a free inoculation.
LA County’s public health department is partnering with the county’s public libraries to provide free flu shots to residents. Appointments or health insurance are not required.
The flu shot clinics will be available at 11 county libraries through the end of November. Drive-thru options will be also available at select locations.
All residents 6 months or older are eligible for the free flu shots. A printable consent form can be filled out in advance to speed up the flu shot visit.
For the full list of flu shot clinic dates, times and library locations, visit the LA County Library’s website.