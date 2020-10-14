LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 347 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities Wednesday, bringing countywide totals to 62,900 cases and 1,264 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 56,913 had recovered.
There were 149 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 357 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 58,936 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 55,911 had recovered and 986 had died.
There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 53 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 13,491 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 12,839 had recovered, 494 were under active quarantine and 158 had died.
There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 721,719 Riverside County residents, 698,949 San Bernardino County residents and 199,973 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.