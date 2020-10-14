REDLANDS (CBSLA) — Fire crews battled a roughly 20-acre brush fire in the foothills of southern Redlands Wednesday night.
According to Cal Fire, the Bruder Fire was reported north of Live Oak Canyon Road, between San Timoteo Canyon Road and the 10 Freeway, shortly before 9 p.m.
But 10:30 p.m., the blaze had consumed between 15 and 20 acres and was threatening an unknown number of structures prompting evacuations in at least one neighborhood.
By 11:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to approximately 50 acres.
Cal Fire and Redlands Fire Department crews were working to extinguish the blaze that officials said had the potential to grow to more than 200 acres.
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the Inland Empire that will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday due to low humidity, high temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event with gusts of up to 45 mph.