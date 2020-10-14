Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A big rig overturned on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley early Wednesday, shutting down the carpool and two left lanes for several hours.
The crash happened on the southbound 5 Freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. The CHP says the driver was trying to avoid a person in the middle of the freeway.
The crash left the big rig’s trailer detached from the cab and at an angle across the left lanes of the freeway.
No injuries were reported. The freeway reopened at about 6:45 a.m.