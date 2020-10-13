LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The state’s health officials Tuesday warned that upcoming Halloween celebrations pose a risk for renewed spread of coronavirus and urged Californians to find other ways to celebrate.
According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) website, families “should not go trick-or-treating or mix with others outside allowed private gatherings this Halloween season”.
The site adds that “(t)rick-or-treating without necessary modifications promotes congregating and mixing of many households, particularly on crowded doorsteps, which can increase the spread of COVID-19.”
Under state guidelines released last week, those congregations are currently not permitted.
Alternatively, officials encourage families to try other Halloween variations, including:
- Giving treats at home only to those in your household;
- Having a scary movie night with pumpkin carving and other Halloween-themed activities at home;
- Sending a curated playlist or themed treats to your friends ahead of time; or
- Prepare a Halloween basket for your children or Halloween hunt in your backyard.
Last month, after Los Angeles County officials initially said trick-or-treating would not be permitted this Halloween, officials later issued updated guidelines that stated trick-or-treating and its mobile counterpart trunk-or-treating were “not recommended,” and called for caution surrounding upcoming holidays.
Ventura County also released its own guidelines which stated that most traditional activities are either not permitted or not recommended, including trick-or-treating and trunk-o-treating.