WASHINGTON (CBS News) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Tuesday for the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, with the panel’s members getting their first chance to press President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court on her legal views and writings.

Barrett, 48, is likely to field a barrage of questions from Democrats on the 22-member committee about her views on the Affordable Care Act, which has become a focal point of their opposition to her nomination to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the high court. In addition to Obamacare, Barrett is expected to be questioned about whether she believes Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion, was rightly decided.

In addition to answering questions from lawmakers, Tuesday also marks Barrett’s first opportunity as a Supreme Court nominee to expand on her judicial philosophy and view of the role of jurists.

The Senate Judiciary Committee began its four days of confirmation hearings for Barrett on Monday with opening statements from each member. Barrett, a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was then introduced by Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, both Republicans. After being sworn in by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Barrett delivered her own opening statement.

LATEST HERE ON CBS NEWS