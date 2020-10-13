LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a small brush fire which erupted in Los Feliz late Monday night, south of the Griffith Observatory.
The one-acre fire broke out in the 2300 block of North Hobart Boulevard sometime before 10:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It burned uphill.
It took just over one hour for crews to bring the blaze under control. They remained on scene for several more hours overnight to monitor for hot spots.
No homes were damaged and there were no injuries.
There was no word on a cause.
L.A. is beginning yet another heat wave which will remain in place through at least Friday. Temperatures will hit triple-digits in some areas creating critical fire weather conditions. Fortunately, on Monday night there were no significant winds, which helped crews quickly establish hand lines around the blaze.
