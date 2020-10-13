Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Ross Dress for Less is opening a second store in Compton on Oct. 24, the company announced Tuesday.
The new 30,000-square-foot store will be located in Compton Towne Center, at the southwest corner of Compton Boulevard and Alameda Street.
The city’s other Ross store is located at Gateway Towne Center at 212 Towne Center Drive.
The second location marks 325 stores in California and a total of 1,588 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.
