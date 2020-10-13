LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of people worldwide tuned in to Apple’s latest announcement about the iPhone 12, touting its fast speeds, professional camera design and all-new design.

Riot Games, a West Los Angeles-based video game developer and leader in the growing industry of esports, had a feature during the launch event to share news about the upcoming Wild Rift mobile game.

Wild Rift is an offshoot from Riot’s League of Legends, a free PC-only video game that held the title of the most played game in the world.

Its new mobile version of the game promises to bring all the fun of League of Legends that strapped players to their desks to be on-the-go instead.

Riot Games Executive Producer Michael Chow appeared at around the half-way mark of Apple’s virtual launch event to promote the game and its expected “wicked fast speeds” when paired with Verizon’s 5G network on the new iPhone 12.

“At Riot, we aspire to make games that meet our players wherever they are. League of Legends is the most popular PC game but now with the insanely powerful iPhone 12 and Verizon 5G, we believe it’s the perfect time to bring League to iOS,” Chow said during the event.

Apple leaders also shared details about the company’s A14 Bionic processor, which Apple says brings 50% performance improvement to the iPhone 12 over the iPhone 11.

“The power of A14 Bionic literally blew us away,” Chow said. “It allows us to show off [League of Legends] champions like Ash, with a brand new level of fidelity that you can’t find on any other platform. With off-the-charts GPU performance and frames per second, you get amazing details and fluid gameplay, even in the most chaotic team fights,” Chow said.

“On iPhone 12, gameplay is always responsive and unbelievably smooth. Until now, to be competitive in League of Legends, you had to be tied to your desk. But Verizon 5G frees you to game like a pro pretty much anywhere, no WiFi required. And with wicked fast speeds up to 25 times today’s networks, not only is gameplay fast, but so are downloads. So you can instantly grab dope new skins that show off all your favorite champs,” Chow added.

A release date for League of Legends: Wild Rift has not yet been publicly disclosed, but interested players are encouraged to sign up for updates.

Riot, which has its headquarters in West L.A. and other offices throughout the world, is owned by Chinese technology giant Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company.

It is unclear exactly how President Donald Trump’s increased actions against Beijing regarding security concerns will impact the local game developer and its releases.