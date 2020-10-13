LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Canadian rapper charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion while they were driving in the Hollywood Hills this summer made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, appeared by phone for a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles Superior courtroom. He is charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

He was ordered by the judge to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The alleged shooting occurred in the early morning hours of July 12 after Lanez and the 24-year-old Megan Thee Stallion, who’s real name is Megan Pete, got in an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

As Pete was getting out of the vehicle, Lanez allegedly shot at her feet several times, wounding her.

A few days after the shooting, Pete took to social media to disclose that she had suffered gunshot wounds to her feet after attending a pool party in the Hills. In an editorial that appeared in The New York Times Thursday, Pete says Lanez shot her twice.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records show that Lanez was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

Prosecutors brought charges against Lanez on Oct. 8. The following day he took to Twitter, telling his two million followers, “The truth will come to light…I have all faith in God to show that…love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart…A charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)