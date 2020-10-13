SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Since Sunday, Orange County health officials have reported just one coronavirus-related death.

No new fatalities were reported on either Monday or Tuesday and new cases are also continuing to decline.

The county’s Health Care Agency reported 178 new diagnoses of coronavirus, raising the total to 56,070, With no additional fatalities, the death toll remained at 1,341.

The positivity rate in O.C. has slightly risen from 3.2% last week to 3.5% and the daily case rate has declined to 4.6 per 100,000 from 5.2.

“The numbers are looking pretty good,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said. “I’m really happy about that. A week is not an extended trend, but it indicates with schools reopening and getting through the holiday periods that we didn’t have a huge outbreak.”

To qualify for the orange tier, which is less restrictive than Orange County’s current standing in the red tier, the positivity rate must be 2% to 4%, and the case rate per 100,000 must be 1% to 3.9%, according to the state’s four-tier coronavirus monitoring system.

