Comments
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A reportedly armed man led police on a chase Tuesday that ended in his arrest in Camarillo.
The chase began around noon after a report of a man with a gun in the Oxnard area, according to officials.
The suspect led police on a chase that made its way from Oxnard south to the Conejo Valley before stopping in a parking lot at The Promenade in Westlake Village.
After a standoff that lasted several minutes, the driver managed to escape the area and began driving through surface streets in the Camarillo area.
He surrendered shortly after 1:30 p.m.