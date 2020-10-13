LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Huge flames torched a textile business in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning before spreading to an adjacent building, with dozens of firefighters battling the stubborn blaze for several hours.
The greater-alarm fire broke out before 4:45 a.m. in a one-story building in the 800 block of South Crocker Street.
Crews arrived on scene to find that the building contained “stacks of rolled textiles,” the L.A. Fire Department reports, which provided fuel
The textiles served as fuel to help spread the flames, prompting the fire department to declare it a greater-alarm fire.
The blaze was initially brought under control within about 40 minutes. However, there was a flare up on the northwest side of the building that forced LAFD to call in more crews.
The fire then jumped to a second building to the east, where it was burning through the roof, forcing firefighters to take a defensive position.
It took 130 firefighters about 3 1/2 hours for crews to finally knock down the blaze. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a heat-related illness, the fire department said. There were no other injuries.
LAFD arson investigators were on scene. There was no word on a possible cause. A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m.
