LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura reported additional cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 729 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 62,553 cases and 1,258 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 56,659 had recovered.

There were 146 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the county had a case rate of 9.2 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.9%, putting the county at risk of moving back to the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

“We have one week to see if our metrics will turn around,” Brooke Federico, county spokesperson said.

The county is getting an extra week to see if its case rate goes back down through the state’s adjudication process, but if it doesn’t, restaurants, gyms, churches and movie theaters will have to close indoor services once again.

“That’s what we would expect if numbers don’t improve,” Federico said.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 454 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 58,579 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 55,606 had recovered and 986 had died.

There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the county remained in the most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 10.3 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 6.5% and a health equity metric of 8.7%.

In order to move to the red tier, the county would have to have a case rate between 4-7 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 5-8% and a health equity metric of between 5.3-8% for two straight weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 15 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 13,438 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 12,729 had recovered, 551 were under active quarantine and 158 had died.

There were 33 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the county remained in the red tier with a case rate of 5.2 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 2.7% and a health equity metric of 3.8%.

In order to move to the orange tier, the county needs to have a case between 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 2-4.9% and a health equity metric between 2.2-5.2% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, 718,788 Riverside County residents, 694,275 San Bernardino County residents and 199,049 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.