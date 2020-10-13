LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

According to Deadline, Ferrell died surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

“She was a beautiful human,” her co-star Jon Cryer wrote on Twitter. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

“… I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her,” he wrote. “I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me `Zippy.”‘

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Ferrell’s former co-star Charlie Sheen tweeted, “An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your `people’ keeping was perfect.”

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss. Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Ferrell had been hospitalized since May. TMZ reported in July that she had fallen ill and wound up spending a month in intensive care, eventually suffering cardiac arrest that left her on a ventilator and unable to communicate. She was ultimately transferred to a long-term care facility, with her husband, Arnie Anderson, telling the website the family was hoping for the best.

Ferrell, who was a West Virginia native, had an award-winning stage career before moving on to films and television. She earned a pair of Emmy nominations for her work on “Two and a Half Men.” She was also nominated for her work on “L.A. Law.”

Cryer told her fans, “If you’re so inclined, today would be a great day to check out her wonderful body of film work. Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich or some of her work from back in the day like Network and the little-seen gem Heartland with Rip Torn.”

She also appeared in “Mystic Pizza.”

Ferrell was also in a string of shows dating back to the mid-1970s, including “Maude,” “B.J. and the Bear,” “Hearts Afire,” “Teen Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Touched by an Angel” and most recently “The Ranch.”

She is survived by her husband and daughter, Samantha.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)