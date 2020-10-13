ORANGE (CBSLA) — Chapman University in Orange is working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among students living on and off-campus, school officials said Tuesday.

According to the university, 17 students living in dormitories have been infected with COVID-19 as well as 19 students living in off-campus housing near the school and one more in an unknown type of residence.

No faculty or staff have been infected.

Over the weekend, Chapman President Daniele C. Struppa sent out a letter to students and educators about an outbreak in one dorm.

“Over the weekend, Student Health Services worked closely with Office of Residence Life staff to manage an increase in cases in the K Residence Hall,” Struppa wrote. “We currently have six active cases with that facility. Due to the quick work of our staff, the students diagnosed were quickly isolated and are getting the care they need.”

The Orange County Health Care Agency defines an increase of that size as a “cluster,” the university president said, which “mandates that all students living in the K (dorm) now be tested to further limit a possible spread.”

Struppa said the “cases were caught early and we immediately implemented our rapid testing capability and contact tracing protocols.”

Those who have been infected will isolate for at least 10 days and must be free of symptoms for three days before they can return to their apartment or campus activities.

The students will be restricted to virtual learning until they are cleared to return to class.

