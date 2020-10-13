BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills City Council Tuesday approved an ordinance restricting Halloween activities in the city due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The ordinance bans house-to-house trick or treating and car-to-car trunk or treating; spraying shaving cream on others — except within their home or residence or for licensed barbers on their customers; and providing candy or other Halloween treats or toys to any person outside their household on Oct. 31.
“While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” Mayor Lester Friedman said.
The city will also close Carmelita Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard, Walden Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard, westbound Carmelita at North Linden Drive and the alley between North Linden and Walden drives from Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue to pedestrian and non-resident vehicle traffic from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31.
There will also be parking restrictions in the northeast portion of the city adjacent to West Hollywood.
Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a citation.