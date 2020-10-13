Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A pedestrian’s body was found early Tuesday on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, police said.
Investigators say it appears she was crossing northbound lanes of the freeway for an unknown reason when she was struck by multiple vehicles.
The vehicles and drives involved in the collision were not yet located or identified.
Her body was located around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Pico Avenue under the Sixth Street connector from the southbound 710 Freeway.
According to Long Beach police, nearby surveillance footage shows someone matching her description walking along the freeway about 2 a.m.
The 30-year-old woman’s identity has been withheld pending the notification of her family.
No further details were provided.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)