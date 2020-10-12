LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting last month.
The shooting was reported around 1:23 pm. on Sept. 11 near 50th Street east of Hoover Street, LAPD said.
23-year-old Isaiah Hubbard was killed in the shooting and another 23-year-old male victim, whose name was not disclosed, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in stable condition at last check.
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 22-year-old Tyler Tolliver and 31-year-old Kenneth Campbell were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.
A motive in the shooting has not yet been identified.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call Los Angeles Police Department, South Bureau Homicide, at (323) 786-5111. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (323) 846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.