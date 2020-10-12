MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A transient from Los Angeles faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in an unprovoked attack on a man at a Montebello train station that left a man in a coma.
Thomas Ward, 29, has been identified in connection with the Aug. 10 attack on a man at the Montebello/Commerce Metrolink Station, 2000 Flotilla Ave. He is currently in custody on an unrelated burglary charge, Montebello police said.
Ward was identified by police as the suspect who attacked two people waiting at the bus stop that morning with a flashlight. When one of the victims fell to the ground, he was kicked several times in the head, putting him in a coma for several weeks in critical condition, according to Montebello police.
The attack was caught video, and police used still images from the footage to identify a possible suspect. Over the last week, several witnesses positively identified Ward as the suspect, police said.
Police still have no motive behind the attack. Police say witnesses can come forward by calling (323) 887-1212 ext. 262.