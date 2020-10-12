RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Canyon Lake man faces charges of attempted murder, mayhem and elder abuse after calling 911 to report he tried to kill his mother with a hacksaw, authorities said.
Mark Vermillion, 61, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday. He is being held without bail, according to Riverside County sheriff’s jail records.
Riverside County sheriff’s officials say Vermillion called 911 last Thursday and told dispatchers he tried to murder his mother with a hacksaw. Deputies responding to the 30400 block of South Fork in Canyon Lake found the woman in the master bedroom with half of her right foot severed, according to authorities.
The mother was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center, where she was last listed in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information can call Investigator Andrade at (951) 245-3300.