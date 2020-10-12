PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — The world’s largest rotating tram car is back open in Palm Springs for the first time since the pandemic shut it down.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which has been operating since 1963, reopened on Friday, with new safety rules in place to help cut down the spread of coronavirus.

To ride the tram, riders must purchase their timed tickets online in advance and should expect longer delays so the cars can be sanitized in between trips. Fewer riders will be allowed to ride at a time and face coverings are required. Gaiters and masks with vents are prohibited.

The tram is back open, but with wildfire still a concern in Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness, only Long Valley is open to visitors. At the Valley Station, the Tramway History Museum, Cascade Patio and Tram View patio are open, but the gift shop and Cascade Café will remain closed during this phase of reopening, tramway officials said.