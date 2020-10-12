SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday it is investigating the use of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in at least two local cities.

The cities in question and the exact location of the alleged boxes were not disclosed. Investigators will turn their results in for a “legal review” to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, the DA’s office said.

The O.C. Registrar of Voters also said Monday that it was aware of the unauthorized boxes. It noted that official drop boxes are clearly marked with the O.C. Elections logo and the O.C. seal.

“The residents of Orange County can rest assured that the District Attorney’s Office and the Registrar of Voters have assembled an elite team dedicated to protecting your right to vote,” DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Anyone who chooses to violate any section of the election code in Orange County and interfere with the sanctity of the election will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

All this comes after CBSLA reported over the weekend that Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in Castaic put out a ballot drop box and incorrectly labeled it as “official,” even though it was not.

A similar such drop box also popped up outside Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita. However, it was not marked as an official voting drop box location.

The L.A. County Registrar’s Office is investigating both incidents. The Freedom’s Way drop box has since been removed.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla issued a memo stating that his office was aware of several similar cases statewide and said that state law does not authorize the use of unauthorized, nonofficial vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes.

If you cannot drive or walk to an official drop site for the 2020 Election, or if you’re out of town, the law says you can legally give your marked, signed and sealed ballot to anyone that you trust to bring to a drop box or polling place.

For a list of official drop boxes in O.C. click here. For a list of official drop boxes in L.A. County, click here.