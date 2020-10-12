SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials reported 117 new cases of coronavirus Monday and no additional deaths.

The new numbers brought the county’s totals to 55,892 cases and 1,341 deaths since the pandemic began.

Last week, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the county would like to see daily diagnoses below 130, so Monday’s case number was welcome news after Sunday’s report of 244 cases and one death.

To get to the less-restrictive orange tier established by the state, the county needs to average closer to 130 daily cases, Kim said.

Last week, 54 deaths were reported, down from 72 the week before and 77 the week before that.

Hospitalizations rose from 164 on Sunday to 167 on Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping from 57 to 56. The change in the three-day average of hospitalized patients went from -4.1% to -5.8%.

The positivity rate, which is reported each Tuesday, inched up from 3.1% two weeks ago to 3.2% last week, and the daily case rate per 100,000 people rose from 4.4 to 5.2.

To qualify for the orange tier, the positivity rate must be 2% to 4%, and the case rate per 100,000 must be 1% to 3.9%.

The OCHCA has reported 948,671 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including 4,504 reported Monday.

Of the 55,892 cases, there have been 49,947 documented recoveries.

Moving to the orange tier would allow retail businesses could operate at full capacity as well as shopping malls.

The orange tier also boosts capacity for churches, restaurants, movies, museums, zoos and aquariums from 25% capacity to half capacity. Gyms and fitness centers could boost capacity from 10% to 25% and reopen pools.

Family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and wall-climbing would also be able to open indoors to 25% capacity.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)