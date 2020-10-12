LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, which begins Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

The viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio.

The same safety restrictions used for drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County will be in place at the stadium.

Admission for the viewing is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance at Dodgers.com/DriveIn.

“We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series.”

Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages as concessions will not be available. Alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Fans must remain in their vehicles and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced is fans need to access restrooms.

Monday’s game is set to begin at 5:08 p.m.

Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.

Dodgers fan Ralph Navarro said, “Obviously the people that show up want to be there to have a sense of being with other people and sharing at the same time.”

“The drive-in thing, that’s kind of good. I think people within their bubble, like we are as a family,” said Cecilia Talavera, another Dodgers fan. “But watching it at home, that is the priceless thing. We get free beer and have a good time and that’s what it’s all about.”

Some fans said they’ll be watching from home tonight as the boys in blue kick off the National League Championship Series.

“Pretty excited, I mean I hope we take it all the way. Lakers and Dodgers, both back to back wins, nothing more exciting you know,” said Dodgers fan Anthony Talavera.

Game 1 of the NLCS will the first Major League Baseball game with limited in-person attendance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Fans will be required to stay at least six feet from other groups and must wear face coverings. Some Dodgers fans hope they’ll be allowed to do the same soon.

Vito Angiuli who owns Eastside Italian Subs near Dodger Stadium said, “One of the things I really wish we had today was to be able to walk into Dodgers Stadium and to feel the nostalgia of being there.”

Dodgers fan Michael Fiore said, “Obviously we gotta take precautions but I feel like with all the free testing that we have here in L.A., like why not have to show your negative test within a day or two and you’re allowed to go in.”

For now, there is no doubt fans will be watching for a win wherever they are.

“Hopefully they’ll do what the Lakers did last night and continue the drive to a World Series. It’s long overdue,” Navarro said.

