LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying a man who held up a Loma Linda doughnut shop at gunpoint, but was forced to walk away empty handed because the shop had no cash.
The robbery happened last Friday at about 3:30 a.m. at Mana Donuts, 35686 Barton Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say the man wore black clothes, gloves and a bandana mask covering his face and carried a semi-automatic handgun as he went into the store and demanded money from the employee. When the employee said he didn’t have any money, the gunman took off on foot toward Mountain View Avenue.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can call the San Bernardino sheriff’s Central Patrol Station at (909) 387-3500.
You messed up the address (25686 Barton Road) and the name (Manna’s) of the donut shop.