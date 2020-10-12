LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Los Angeles landmarks were lit up in the classic purple- and-gold after the Lakers won their 17th title Sunday night.
Purple and gold lights could be seen shimmering at L.A. City Hall, the iconic Santa Monica Ferris wheel and at L.A. Union Station.
Local artist Hector Arias also created a mural on the roof of a house on East 30th Street in South L.A. honoring Kobe Bryant.
LeBron James and the Lakers cruised past the Miami Heat in game 6 of the NBA Finals to give the franchise its record-tying 17th title.
The championship was also seen as a tribute to Lakers legend Kobe, who tragically perished, along with eight others including his daughter Gigi, in a helicopter crash back in January.
The championship drew thousands of people to Staples Center in downtown L.A. Sunday night, where more than 75 people were arrested after the celebrations turned violent. Several stores were vandalized or ransacked and 10 people, including eight officers, were injured.