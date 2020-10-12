Comments (2)
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Culver City officials Monday announced relaxed parking enforcement put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended through Nov. 14.
The city will not enforce:
- Street sweeping restrictions in residential areas.
- Parking restrictions around closed schools.
- Ticketing and towing for abandoned vehicles and oversize vehicle overnight parking fines.
City officials are also extending the city’s freeze on parking fine increases for 60 days after the initial citation and the grace period for people dropping off and picking up groceries and goods.
The city will continue to enforce:
- Residential permit parking
- Parking violations of peak-hour restrictions.
- Parking violations in colored curb zones.
- Parking meter violations.
Officials will discuss extending relaxed parking to a further date at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting.
