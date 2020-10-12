LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura reported additional cases. Riverside County did not release updated numbers Monday.
As of Friday, Riverside County had 61,824 confirmed cases, of which 56,030 had recovered and 1,256 had died. There were 145 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 608 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 58,125 cases and 986 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 55,350 had recovered.
There were 205 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 160 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 13,423 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 12,595 had recovered, 670 were under active quarantine and 158 had died.
There were 33 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 690,658 San Bernardino County residents and 197,281 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19. As of Friday, 699,189 Riverside County residents had been tested.