SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – New social distancing guidelines released by the state of California are prohibiting gatherings that include more than three households at any time.

Under the Oct. 9 document from California Department of Public Health entitled “Mandatory Requirements for All Gatherings”, all private gatherings must limit the number of attendees and are required to be held outside.

Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized, according to the document.

Also, officials are urging the host of any gathering to “collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.”

Multiple gatherings of three households are not allowed to occur in the same public park or other outdoor space at the same time, officials say.

The document also states that seating at such gatherings must be at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between different households.

Barring any “applicable” exemptions, the state guidelines also mandate face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking “as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from everyone outside their own household, and put their face covering back on as soon as they are done with the activity.”

Gatherings should also be limited to two hours or less, according to officials.

The document also states that singing, chanting and shouting at outdoor gatherings are “strongly discouraged” due to a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. Officials say anyone singing or chanting should wear a face covering at all times and maintain physical distancing beyond 6 feet to further reduce risk.

Officials also highlighted the volume of such activities, saying “singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice)”.

While instrumental music is allowed, the document says, musicians must maintain physical distancing and are “strongly discouraged” from playing wind instruments such as a trumpet or clarinet.

During a briefing Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated health officials would elaborate more on the guidelines in a news conference scheduled for Tuesday.

The rules were announced days before hundreds of people turned out and more than 75 people were arrested in celebrations over the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th title Sunday night in downtown L.A., with revelers vandalizing multiple businesses in the area.