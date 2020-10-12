LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It may be October, but Angelenos will have to keep those sweaters in the closet for at least one more week because the weather is about to feel a lot like summer again.
A heat wave descends on the Southland Monday and will stay in place through Friday. Temperatures will hit the high 90s and could even reach triple-digits in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday for the San Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with most of Orange County, Ventura County and the Inland Empire.
“Because of the extreme heat that we’re tracking in your forecast as this ridge of high pressure continues to build over us,” CBSLA Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said. “We should be in the upper 70s for this time of year, instead today we’re going to be in upper 80s, so already warm today even though those heat advisories don’t go into effect until tomorrow.”
Dry, gusty conditions with wind speeds of 25 to 40 miles per hour will create a high risk of wildfires all week long.
This marks the fourth heat wave to hit Southern California since mid-August, sparking rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001, and helping contribute to the spread of a historic number of wildfires up and down the state of California which have destroyed thousands of homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
