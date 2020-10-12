WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Senate Judiciary Committee began four days of confirmation hearings on Monday for President Trump’s choice to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
According to Barrett’s prepared remarks, she plans to tell senators that in every case she has ruled on in her three years as a federal judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, “I have carefully considered the arguments presented by the parties, discussed the issues with my colleagues on the court, and done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be.”
Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Democrats on the committee would attend the highly anticipated hearings, although Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will attend remotely, her office said.
On Monday, Barrett will be introduced by Todd Young and Michael Braun, the two Republican senators from her home state of Indiana, as well as Professor Patricia O’Hara of Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett taught before her nomination to be a federal judge in 2017. Barrett will make an opening statement, and each of the 22 senators on the committee will also have 10 minutes to speak.