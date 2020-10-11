Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA is reportedly investigating several Zoom-bombing incidents that unfolded last week.
The school said someone interrupted online classes with racist and hateful comments that included homophobic slurs directed at students and a professor.
According to the Daily Bruin, the disruptions took place at least twice last Monday.
UCLA said it was offering support to affected students by offering counseling and is looking into additional measures to stop these disruptions in the future.
Back in March, similar incidents were reported at USC and multiple high schools in the area have also said they’ve experienced similar Zoom-bombings.