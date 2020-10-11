COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a Tesla slammed into the garage of a home in Covina during a pursuit, causing a passenger inside the car to be injured. The driver fled on foot.
The incident unfolded Saturday night, initially around 9 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway where CHP officers tried to conduct an enforcement stop of the vehicle.
From there, officers say the car exited the freeway at the Azusa off-ramp, traveling at a high rate of speed. At some point soon after, officers say they called off the pursuit because the car was driving too recklessly.
The Tesla, however, ended up striking an object on the roadway, causing the vehicle to collide into the garage of the home.
After the car crashed, the suspect bailed on foot in the nearby neighborhood, leaving his passenger at the scene. She was taken to the hospital with injuries. No one inside the home was injured.
Authorities set up a perimeter to conduct a search for the suspect, but no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.