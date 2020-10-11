LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Sherlin Viviana Chay Almira was last seen Saturday around 11:00 a.m., at her home located in the 800 block of South Fedora Street in Los Angeles.
Police say Sherlin informed her parents that she was going to the pizza restaurant in the 3100 block of West 8th Street, with her friends and would return by 3 p.m.
She has not been seen by her family since.
Sherlin has black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white Nikes (Red Swoosh).
She has braces on her teeth and is in good mental health. Her family says she has no history of running away and this behavior is extremely “out of character.”
