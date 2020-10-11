Comments (2)
TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said they were investigating a double fatal collision involving two motorcyclists in Tustin.
The accident unfolded just after 3:10 a.m. Sunday on Jamboree Road, north of Barranca Parkway. It was there that authorities say two men riding separate motorcycles were traveling north on Jamboree when they lost control.
Both were involved in the collision, where one died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The names of the victims were not being released at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Officer Newell at 714-573-3218.
Racing? I have never seen so much reckless driving since the beginning of the pandemic. Even the guys with Armenian flags attached to their cars drive crazy.