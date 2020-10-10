Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pilot program for COVID-19 tests based on paper strips is expected to be rolled out in Los Angeles.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says that more than 20,000 tests were ready, and will be administered to first responders first.
The mayor said they would announce the starting date next week, but that he anticipates it being within the next few weeks.
“In the next couple of weeks, we will be able to go live with that, starting with our first responders, our firefighters, and we’re also looking to look at a school pilot as well,” he said.