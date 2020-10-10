CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in San Bernardino.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Loma Avenue around 8 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located the victim, who has been identified as Robert Castro. Castro was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the stabbing is unknown and remains under investigation. Anyone with information was urged to call Det. Hernandez at (909) 384-5620.

