Heat Force Game 6 With 111-108 Win Over LakersJimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance. The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night.

Dodgers To Host Drive-In Viewing Parties For National League Championship SeriesAdmission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance. The viewing party will take place in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots 2 and 3, with 60-foot screens showing the game. Audio will be available to broadcast through the radio.

Staples Center To Laker Fans: Do Not Come Here To CelebrateWith the Lakers on the verge of their first NBA title since 2010, fans are being asked to stay away from the team's home arena Friday night.