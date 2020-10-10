Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Activists were putting themselves in cages in downtown Los Angeles as part of a 48-hour protest supporting immigrants and sanctuary cities.
The group, Refuse Fascism, was hosting the event and set up cages as props to protest ICE raids on immigrants in Los Angeles.
“We want to bring attention to what is going on inside the ICE detention facility, the injustice that is going on with violating the human rights of immigrants, little children, everyday people,” said Charlie Casteneda, a protester.
The 48-hour protest is expected to end at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Across the country, activists have been protesting day after day in other cities as well, calling for people to fill the streets in nonviolent demonstrations.