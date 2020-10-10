Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Two brush fires broke out at Malibu Bluffs Park on Friday evening.
The fires were reported around 4:30 p.m. in the park at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Both fires are on the coast side of the park.
Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters reported that forward progress had been stopped.
Lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed and motorists were asked to stay away from the area.
