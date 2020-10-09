Comments
(CBS NEWS) – The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the second debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, October 15, the nonpartisan group announced on Friday. The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now focus on preparations for the October 22 debate.
The commission had unilaterally decided to make the October 15 debate a virtual one for health and safety reasons, but the Trump campaign refused to participate. Mr. Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, and a number of his top aides have also become infected.