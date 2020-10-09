Staples Center To Laker Fans: Do Not Come Here To CelebrateWith the Lakers on the verge of their first NBA title since 2010, fans are being asked to stay away from the team's home arena Friday night.

NFL Week 5 NFC East Picks: SportsLine's Kenny White 'Shocked' By Cowboys Slow Start, Still Believes They're Best Team In DivisionDespite the Cowboys' slow start, SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes Dallas is the best team in the NFC East with the best chance of winning the division.

LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To KobeThe Lakers will be donning their “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant.