SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Children were welcomed back to playgrounds across Santa Monica Friday.

Gates were opened at 12 different playgrounds that have been shut down for months during the pandemic.

“I think this is amazing because it has been more than six months since my child has been on a swing or been able to climb and work their muscles,” said one mother. “There are only so many places you can walk to. Kids need physical activity.”

Children and parents flocked to Douglas Park Friday as soon as the gates were opened.

Jenna Stark, who has an eight-month-old son, said she thought he wouldn’t be able to see a park in his first year of life.

“Not knowing how long this is going to last you are kind of wondering when your children will have any sense on normalcy,” Stark said. “I’m glad they are taking all of these precautions.”

The city’s public works team has been working hard to clean the equipment, replacing some materials, and pressure washing the ground.

For now, muscle beach in Santa Monica remains closed. Meanwhile, some playgrounds in Culver City reopened Thursday with more playgrounds expected to open across the city.

Trisha Roth, a retired pediatrician with 11 grandchildren, lives across the street from one of the playgrounds reopening.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “You know, having a playground in front of you and not being able to use it.”

Many say it’s great for children to start being around other children.

There are some rules with the reopening including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and keeping time at the park to a half hour.

The parks opened Friday include:

Airport Park Playground

Clover Park Playgrounds

Douglas Park Playground

Gandara Park Playground

Joslyn Park Playground

Marine Park Playground

Memorial Park Playground

North Beach Playground (slide closed)

Reed Park Playground

South Beach Universally Accessible Playground

Tongva Park Playground

Virginia Avenue Park Playground

The following parks will remain closed because they either do not have nearby restrooms or need additional maintenance:

Annenberg Community Beach House Playground

Euclid Park Playground

Ishihara Park Playground

Ocean Park Beach Playground

Ozone Park Playground

More information can be found here.