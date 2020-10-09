SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police made an arrest Friday in a carjacking and kidnapping case.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman was sitting in a running vehicle on West Edinger Avenue, near Euclid Street, while her husband was shopping when a man got into the vehicle and drove to Centennial Park.

Once at the park, the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Jaime Arechiga, can be seen in security video sitting in the car with the victim smoking narcotics.

The victim was able to get help after the suspect got out of the vehicle and walked a short distance away.

“She gets out of the car, she finds a woman in the park and finds out what park she’s in,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, with Santa Ana Police Department, said. “She’s able to tell her family members where she’s at and they responded to the location.”

The woman’s relatives scared the suspect off, but not before getting a picture and giving it to officers at the scene.

The Orange County Probation Department recognized the suspect as one of its parolees and helped officers get him into custody.

Arechiga’s bail has been set at more than $1 million.