LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,256 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 279,909 cases and 6,741 deaths.

Health officials also reported another confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, MIS-C, bringing the total number of cases in L.A. County to 41. All the children diagnosed with the syndrome had to be hospitalized, 46% of whom received treatment in intensive care units.

Of those who were diagnosed with the syndrome, 27% were under the age of 5, 39% were between the ages of 5 and 11 and 34% were between the ages of 12 and 20. Latinx children accounted for 70% of the MIS-C cases . There have been no reported deaths from MIS-C in L.A. County.

Officials also reported 188 newly opened outbreak investigations at businesses and workplaces. Since Oct. 4, a total of 125 citations have been issued for non-compliance with local health orders.

“Because there continues to be significant potential for transmission of COVID-19 at worksites, it remains important that businesses adhere to workplace protocols that require infection control, distancing, masking, and appropriate PPE that protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible,” the department said.

Of the 13 new deaths reported Friday, five people were over the age of 80, five were between the ages of 65 and 79, one was between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Eleven of those who died had underlying health conditions.

The county also reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations with 724 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized — 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — though officials noted the number of daily hospitalizations has remained under 800 since mid-September.

With testing results available for more than 2,779,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.