Dodgers To Host Drive-In Viewing Parties For National League Championship SeriesAdmission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance. The viewing party will take place in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots 2 and 3, with 60-foot screens showing the game. Audio will be available to broadcast through the radio.

Staples Center To Laker Fans: Do Not Come Here To CelebrateWith the Lakers on the verge of their first NBA title since 2010, fans are being asked to stay away from the team's home arena Friday night.

NFL Week 5 NFC East Picks: SportsLine's Kenny White 'Shocked' By Cowboys Slow Start, Still Believes They're Best Team In DivisionDespite the Cowboys' slow start, SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes Dallas is the best team in the NFC East with the best chance of winning the division.