LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than two dozen mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus this week in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of positive samples to 264 this year, vector control officials reported Friday.
According toe the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District, all 26 of the mosquito samples were collected from areas that had previously been identified as positive for West Nile virus.
Areas most impacted this year are Encino and North Hollywood with 14 positive samples each, Valley Village with 13 positive samples, Van Nuys and Pico Rivera with 12 positive samples each and Studio City and Toluca Lake with 10 positive samples each.
As of Oct. 2, there have been 93 reported human cases of West Nile virus in California this year — 27 of those cases were identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
“The warm fall temperatures help West Nile virus and mosquito season continue later into the year,” Anais Medina Diaz, public information officer for vector control, said. “Residents need to continue practicing mosquito control in their homes by eliminating standing water and wearing insect repellent to
protect themselves.”
Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or skin rash. Severe symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma and paralysis. Those at greatest risk include the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)