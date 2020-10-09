LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the Lakers on the verge of their first NBA title since 2010, fans are being asked to stay away from the team’s home arena Friday night.
With the Lakers and Miami Heat set to face off in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in what could be a championship-clinching victory for L.A., Staples Center and L.A. Live announced they “will not be airing or showing the game or potential post-game celebrations on any of the venue’s exterior digital signage.”
“Fans are encouraged to watch the game and celebrate responsibly at home,” a Staples Center statement read.
Streets immediately surrounding the area – including all sidewalks – will also be closed along the north and south sides of Chick Hearn Court as well as STAPLES Center’s Star Plaza and L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Plaza.
Earlier this week, county health officials issued a plea for fans to stay home and celebrate any potential Lakers victory at home.
“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home.”
Tip-off for Game 5 is scheduled for 6 p.m.