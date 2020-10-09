GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – A 2.5-magnitude earthquake hit Granada Hills at midnight Thursday.
The earthquake occurred 11:59 p.m. Thursday, with the epicenter at the intersection of Tulsa Street and Gaynor Avenue, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of 7 miles.
It was felt across the San Fernando Valley and as far south as Santa Monica and Long Beach, according to the USGS.
There were no reports of damage.
There have been several small quakes in the region in recent weeks.
On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, a swarm of earthquakes shook the Salton Sea area of the Imperial Valley southeast of Coachella. On Sept. 30 alone, there were 45 earthquakes measuring above a 3.0-magnitude that occurred over a period of three hours, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.
Late on the night of Sept. 18, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred about two miles southwest of El Monte. It also did not cause any damage.