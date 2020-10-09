FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Getting married during the pandemic has posed some unique challenges for countless couples, but one San Francisco bride didn’t let that get in the way of her happy day.
Kristin Haigh knew that she didn’t want to get married without her 89-year-old grandma Geraldine “Geri” Goss, so she and her husband brought the event to Park Vista Health Center in Fullerton.
They were originally slated to get married in the facility’s parking lot, but the staff pulled out all the stops Friday and set up a garden dreamscape for the couple.
“And they’ve done such a lovely job here,” Goss said. “I really am pleased. Of course, I didn’t have anything to do with it.”
The couple originally planned to get married in San Francisco, but had to make some changes to their plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just so special that she gets to be here today,” Kristin Haigh, the bride, said. “It really is.”